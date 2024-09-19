Polk County Manager Offers No Public Accountability For The Disaster That Has Become Polk County Fire Rescue Administration

By Carl Fish

Hezedean Smith, who became Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) Chief in November 2022, resigned effective September 30, 2024. His resignation followed a critical report commissioned by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners, which highlighted management issues within PCFR. This report, conducted by Allen, Norton & Blue, P.A., reviewed the work environment at PCFR and prompted the county to seek changes to improve the department’s culture.

County Manager Bill Beasley placed Chief Smith on administrative leave before his resignation. Deputy County Manager Joe Halman, who oversees Public Safety, had been involved in addressing issues within PCFR, including controversies surrounding staffing decisions and disciplinary actions under his supervision.

At the BOCC meeting, Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to approve Shawn Smith as interim Polk County Fire Rescue Chief.

At no time in the commission meeting did county manager, Bill Beasley take any accountability for what occurred with his subordinates. He did not address any accountability for Deputy County Manager, Halman. The investigation into the PCFR was sparked by the handling of a hurricane deployment directed by Deputy County Manager Halman.

Battalion Chief Charlie True of PCFR was terminated in January 2024 following an investigation for insubordination, failure to supervise, and untruthfulness. These charges stemmed from a 2023 deployment to Levy County for hurricane recovery, during which True reportedly failed to follow orders from higher command and mismanaged aspects of the mission. Specifically Deputy County Manager (DCM) Halman made the directive for PCFR personnel to work in 12 hour shifts. Assistant Chief (AC) Ben Cassista specifically brought up how deployments in the past had worked and DCM Halman specifically directed that “no” it was 12 hour shifts. It is also clear that BC True was given these orders verbally, but nothing ever came from upper management in writing to any of the personnel ( no where in the investigation did it show any written documentation to that order). In the investigative report it clearly shows that BC True, specifically took aside Assistant Chief (AC) Parnell and advised that there were issues with the verbal directive and the shift hours per previous deployments. As BC True relays in his investigative interview they had the PCSO base camp to cover and personnel from PCSO who were out in the field to cover. The PCR crew had no ability to leave those two assignments personally and were basically assigned to cover the camp and deployments.

It should be specifically noted that the PCFR has no Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for these deployments. It should also be noted that no supervisor to BC True ever asked specifics during deployment to the amount of hours each staff was working. BC True is documented as having many text conversations and supplying pictures to Chief Smith regarding deployments outside of the base camp. We couldn’t find any questions, related to shift hours being worked, by Chief Smith or negative comments to the job BC True was doing during the deployment. The crew also were out providing medical standby for when the Governor and Senator visited.

It is clear from the documentation provided in the Polk County Fire Rescue Investigative report that it was not BC True who was derelict in his duties, but his commanding officers and the County administration.

After his termination, True appealed the decision and participated in a pre-disciplinary conference. As a result, Chief Smith proposed reinstating him, though with a demotion to Fire Captain and two years probationary period. If True successfully completes the probation, he may reapply for a battalion chief position in the future. This discipline was found to be very excessive and unfair according to the report by Allen, Norton & Blue, P.A. While True was disciplined for not following the 12 hr shift mandate, he and his other personnel were fully paid 24 hour shifts. A federal portal to portal law applies according to Union representatives.

County Manager Beasley made no mention of his role or DCM Halman’s role in managing Chief Smith. It is well documented that many allegations were voiced about Chief Smith. What did Beasley or Halman do to keep Chief Smith accountable?

We have had a multitude of former and current Polk County Fire Rescue personnel that have no confidence that things will change if DCM Halman specifically is over the department. Current personnel spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the fear for reprisals.

Ultimately the entire fiasco with Polk County Fire Rescue rest on County Manager Bill