July 3, 2025 Staff Reporter FacebookTwitterYoutube - Advertisement - Latest Posts Haines City Beloved Teacher and Community Icon Sharon Ann Cook Gardner Remembered for a Life of Love, Legacy, and Lifelong Connections Haines City Celebrating the Live of James “Hugh” Chance | April 3, 1938 – July 3, 2025 Entertainment Firework and Sparkler Safety Tips for Kids This Holiday Season Polk County Polk County Fire Rescue to Promote Two Deputy Chiefs Celebrating the Live of James “Hugh” Chance | April 3, 1938 – July 3, 2025 323 Share FacebookTwitter Staff Reporter See Full Bio July 3, 2025 Staff Reporter FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Haines City Haines City Commissioner Involved in Domestic Dispute, No Charges Filed Haines City Fathers & Daughters Enjoy Whimsical “Fairy Garden Party” With Music, Crafts, & Memories at Lake Eva Event Center Haines City Quick-Thinking UPS Driver and Police Officer Hailed as Heroes After Saving Two Children in Haines City Haines City A Seat on the Porch, a Voice for the People: Remembering Haines City’s Janet Jolly Smith Haines City Commissioner Arroyo Receives Mexico’s Highest Honor for Citizens Abroad Latest Posts Haines City Beloved Teacher and Community Icon Sharon Ann Cook Gardner Remembered for a Life of Love, Legacy, and Lifelong Connections Entertainment Firework and Sparkler Safety Tips for Kids This Holiday Season Polk County Polk County Fire Rescue to Promote Two Deputy Chiefs Polk County Polk County Commission Approves Agreement to Connect North Ridge Trail to Laurel Estates - Advertisement - Don't Miss Haines City Beloved Teacher and Community Icon Sharon Ann Cook Gardner Remembered for a Life of Love, Legacy, and Lifelong Connections Entertainment Firework and Sparkler Safety Tips for Kids This Holiday Season Polk County Polk County Fire Rescue to Promote Two Deputy Chiefs Polk County Polk County Commission Approves Agreement to Connect North Ridge Trail to Laurel Estates Polk County County Utilities Division to Purchase $269K+ in Discounted Emergency Operations Communications Equipment