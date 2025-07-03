Beloved Teacher and Community Icon Sharon Ann Cook Gardner Remembered for a Life of Love, Legacy, and Lifelong Connections

Sharon Ann Cook Gardner

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – Sharon Ann Cook Gardner spent more than three decades shaping young minds in the Polk County School District, where she earned the admiration of generations of junior and senior high school students. Known for her strict but caring approach, she left a lasting impact on the thousands who passed through her classrooms.

After retiring from teaching, Sharon brought her passion for people and history to the heart of downtown Haines City by opening Hidden Treasures, a charming antique shop that quickly became a local favorite. There, she continued to connect with others—this time over vintage finds, shared stories, and a warm smile.

Sharon passed away in June in Brooksville, Florida. She was 82.

Born and raised in Haines City to citrus growers Rutherford “Rufus” and Mary Cook, Sharon was a standout student. She served as drum major of the marching band and was known both for her academic excellence and magnetic personality. After graduating high school in 1961, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville and later, a master’s degree from Rollins College.

It was after college that she met the love of her life, Donald Louis Gardner. The couple shared a long and happy marriage until Don’s passing in 2017. Together, they raised three children and were blessed with three grandsons.

Her daughter, Mary Fair Gardner Weldon, is the mother of Cole and Andrew Weldon. Her daughter Lesley Gardner, married to Bucky Buchanan, has one son, Dalton Lott. Sharon’s son, Darin Gardner, is married to Lis Gardner. Sharon is also survived by her brother Hootie Cook and his wife, Barbara.

The Gardner’s built a life full of love, laughter, and lasting friendships. They enjoyed cheering for the Florida State Seminoles, weekend trips to the hunting camp and fishing.

“Sharon loved to saltwater fishing with the boys, Don and Buddy (Conroy). She caught sailfish and anything that got on her hook,” said lifelong friend Brenda Conroy.

Kathrine Addison Bronson, also a close lifelong friend she met in junior high, remembers many fishing trips including one to Little Gasparilla Island when they caught their limit in snapper.

“She just loved the outdoors,” Kathrine said.

After retirement, they fulfilled a lifelong dream by building a home in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, where they spent many joyful years enjoying the mountains and the friendships they formed there.

“Sharon never met a stranger,” Kathrine said. “She loved to travel and kept in touch with so many friends she met along the way.”

Brenda agreed. “She loved everyone. It was all about what she could do for someone else. It was hard for her to see the bad in anyone.”

From the Florida Keys to New York City, Rome, and Colorado, Sharon’s adventures were filled with laughter, meaningful connections, and memorable moments. “She was so thoughtful,” Kathrine said. “I can’t look anywhere in my house without seeing something she gave us. The world is not the same without her. She was one-of-a-kind.”

Sharon shared a special bond with Brenda, Kathrine and Joan McNair, all friends since the 1980s. They kept in close touch with one another, taking trips together, but, most importantly, making sure to always be there for each other.

“When Ronnie (Addison – Kathrine’s husband) died in 2008, Sharon called me and I was crying and upset,” Kathrine remembered. “It wasn’t two hours and people started showing up at my house – Don and Sharon, Howard and Joan (McNair), Brenda (Conroy), Cheryl and Denny (Wilkinson), Hootie and Barbara (Cook), and my neighbor. Sharon had called and gathered them all to support me. That’s just how she was – so thoughtful and supportive.”

Sharon taught junior high science from 1967 to 1985, then continued her career at the high school level until her retirement in 1997. Even after stepping out of the classroom, her work with the community didn’t stop. In addition to her antique shop, she co-founded Salon on the Park with her friend Kathy Prince and launched Legacy of Love—an annual gathering of local women friends to reconnect and share life updates.

She loved her hometown and was a founding member of the Haines City Historical Museum. According to the Museum’s Facebook page, “She (Sharon) and her husband, Don, wanted everyone to remember Haines City’s heritage and worked hard to make our museum a reality. Sharon touched so many lives in a positive way being a retired school teacher, community activist, and loving wife and mother and friend. She was truly a Southern Lady.”

Sharon Ann Cook Gardner will be remembered not only for her long and dedicated career as an educator, but for the way she built community, cherished friendships, and filled every room—whether a classroom, a shop, or a mountain home—with warmth, curiosity, and compassion.