Poinciana Man Charged For Illegally Dumping Trash In Davenport Grove

28-year old Brandyn Carmoega of Poinciana got arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on September 6, 2024, for a crime that occurred days earlier.

On August 29th, drove a U-Haul truck onto private property off of Deen Still Road (unincorporated Davenport) and dumped a load of furniture into a citrus grove. The items he dumped were dressers, a bed frame, a large video arcade game, and plastic & carboard boxes.

A PCSO detective began an investigation and found that the items came from a residence in the Highlands Reserve neighborhood of Davenport.

Property management for the residence told the detective that they paid Brandyn Carmoega $250 to haul the items to a thrift store.

The detective made contact with Carmoega by phone, but he refused to speak to the detective about the case.

An attorney for Carmoega later told the detective that Carmoega would meet with the detective at the PCSO Davenport substation, but Carmoega never showed up.

On the evening of September 6th, a traffic stop was conducted on Carmoega’s vehicle in the Davenport area, and he was arrested.

Brandyn Carmoega was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with trespassing and illegal dumping.