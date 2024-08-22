Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Dealing With Armed & Dangerous Barricaded Suspect In Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a barricaded suspect in the area of N Socrum Loop Rd.

According to Carrie Horstman, Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Public Information Officer, deputies went to serve a warrant on suspect. He is now barricaded inside some type of structure (at this time PCSO has not clarified if it’s a house, garage or a shed type building). The incident began around 8:30pm according to Horstman.

The PCSO SWAT team is staging at near the scene. It was unclear if the suspect had shot at deputies, but details will be released shortly. Suspect is considered armed and very dangerous. The suspect does not have any hostage. He is believed to be barricaded by himself.

A large law enforcement presence is in the area and have a perimeter set up around the suspect.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available!