Lakeland Man Takes Justice In His Own Hands & Ends Up In Jail

On Monday afternoon, August 19th, 61-year old Dwayne Knowles of Lakeland told PCSO detectives that he just got, “fed-up.”

This incident occurred at Saddle Creek Camp Ground in Lakeland at around 2:15pm.

Two men were sitting at the camp ground when a white Ford F-150 came speeding directly toward one of the men, and the truck hit him.

After hitting the man, the driver (Knowles) got out of the truck and began punching the 34-year old victim in the back of the head.

The victim’s 78-year old grandmother intervened and tried to stop Knowles’ attack. Knowles pushed the women to the ground. He then got into his truck and fled the area.

Miraculously, neither victim was injured.

Knowles claimed that the victim had stolen a speaker from him a few days prior and has been bragging about it in front of him…and he just became “fed-up” with it.

Dwayne Knowles was arrested and taken to the Polk Pokey where he was charged with attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated battery on a person over 65, and battery.

