Polk County Closes Circle B Bar Reserve Post Storm

Circle B Bar Reserve Lakeland Polk county Florida

Bartow, Fla. (August 5, 2024) — The Circle B Bar Reserve will be closed to the public beginning at dusk today due to flooding. The location will be closed until further notice.

Currently, at the Circle B Bar Reserve, two parking lots, a portion of the driveway and some of the trails are under water. Flooding is expected to worsen in the next couple of days.

Environmental lands such as the Circle B Bar Reserve are intended to protect water, wildlife and wilderness, and to provide recreational opportunities to Polk County’s residents. These lands provide many benefits to the community, including flood protection. Following Hurricane Debby, Circle B Bar Reserve is providing flood protection by holding a large amount of water on the landscape.

The Circle B Bar Reserve will remain closed as it stores flood waters and helps prevent additional damage to private property and critical assets. It will reopen when it is safe to do so.

For a location map and additional information on Polk County Environmental Land sites, check the county’s website at www.polknature.com.