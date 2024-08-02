Lakeland Police Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect

Lakeland Police Department Press Release ROBBERY/CARJACKING ARREST

On August 1, 2024, at 6:48 p.m. LakelandPD officers responded to a robbery/carjacking which occurred on South Central Avenue. Officers made contact with the victim who said Tyzarius Morgan threatened him with an AR style handgun and fired one time at him but was not struck. The Victim gave Morgan money and his vehicle keys, and he fled in the Victim’s vehicle, a grey BMW SUV.

Officers spotted Morgan driving the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop him but he fled. After crashing into a vehicle at the intersection of Sikes Boulevard and South Central Avenue, Morgan kept driving and turned onto West Belmar Street where he attempted to enter the pedestrian entrance to Southwest Sports Complex. Morgan struck a fence and a tree before running on foot into the complex. Officers caught Morgan after a brief foot pursuit. Inside the victim’s vehicle was evidence from the robbery, including the gun used to shoot at the victim.

Morgan was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Robbery with a Firearm, Armed Burglary, Grand Theft – Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent, Fleeing to Elude an Officer, 3 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Outstanding job by our officers, taking a truly dangerous individual into custody!