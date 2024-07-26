Polk Deputy’s Arrest Man Who Solicited Undercover Detective

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation at Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Preserve in response to complaints of lewd activity.

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 9:25 AM, a PCSO undercover detective was approached by 67-year-old Pablo Coronado at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland. After a brief conversation, Coronado made unsolicited physical contact and expressed willingness to engage in sexual acts. The detective arrested Coronado without incident.

“This is a family park, a place where parents bring their children to make pleasant memories. They don’t want their children witnessing behavior like this. That’s why we do these undercover operations at various parks across the county. We want our community to be a safe place for parents to raise their children.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Upon his arrest, Coronado expressed remorse and admitted to going to the park to commit lewd acts. He was issued a 10-year trespass warning for all Polk County Parks.

Coronado was charged with offering/agreeing to commit a lewd act (M2) and simple battery (M1) and was transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center without incident.