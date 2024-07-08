Lakeland Man Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon After Parking Lot Incident Becomes Heated

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on July 4th arrested a Lakeland man, Rodney Ramer, charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Ramer, DOB: 3/21/58, was involved in an incident in the parking lot of Miller’s Ale House. The incident occurred on July 3, 2024.

The following is a long exerpt from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions) :

“On July 3, 2024 at approximately 1400 hours, I responded to Miller’s Ale House restaurant located at, 5650 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, in reference to a disturbance with a weapon that occurred. Upon arrival, I made contact with REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED, who were victims of this incident. During this investigation, I learned that REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED had just exited the restaurant and were talking in the parking lot next to their vehicles.REDACTED had taken a seat in the passenger’s side of REDACTED ‘s truck while they talked.

The suspect, Rodney Ramer, was leaving the parking lot in his vehicle. As the suspect pulled straight ahead between both REDACTED and REDACTED his large extended side mirrors brushed up to REDACTED. REDACTED, stated that this was not on purpose and just an accident by the suspect. REDACTED pushed the mirror closed (they fold) as to not damage the mirror. The suspect, hearing the mirror close started a verbal argument with the victims as he drove by. The suspect stopped his truck and backed slightly so as to better position his vehicle as he brandished a firearm, pointed it directly at the victims and threatened to kill REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED. The suspect began to pull away but again stopped and threatened the victims as he held a pistol in his hand.

The suspect, Rodney, was identified through his vehicle tag number and a credit/debit transaction receipt provided by the Miller’s Ale House staff.

Contact was made with the staff at Sushi Masa and surveillance was observed, which captured the incident that took place, where Rodney was observed brandishing a firearm and pointing it towards the victims.

A CIC check was conducted on Rodney Ramer, which showed clear of any prior assault charges.

Probable cause exists that Rodney Ramer did commit the crime of Aggravated Assault. Rodney Ramer did actually and intentionally assaulted REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED with a deadly weapon. The suspect brandished a firearm and threatened the victims’ lives, placing them in fear. The suspect did not act with intent to kill but did intend to commit a felony towards REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED.

On July 4, 2024 at approximately 0951 hours, I responded to the residence located at REDACTED Lakeland FL, 33813 and contact was made with Rodney Ramer. Pre-Miranda, Rodney spontaneously uttered he knew why law enforcement was there and stated “They started it” and “People were just acting stupid.” Rodney was then placed under arrest, read his post Miranda rights and advised he did not wish to speak to law enforcement without his legal consul present. Rodney was transported to The Sheriff’s Processing Center (SPC) without incident.”