Section Of Kathleen Road Closed For The Next 5 Months

Bartow, Fla. (May 28, 2024) — Kathleen Road in northwest Polk County was closed this morning from north of Block Prine Road to Raulerson Road for five months of drainage installations and road reconstruction for a new subdivision. During construction, traffic north of closure will detour easterly along Raulerson Road to North Campbell Road, then southerly to West Campbell Road, then westerly to Kathleen Road. Northbound traffic along Kathleen Road will be diverted at West Campbell Road and detour in reverse order. During construction and closure, access will remain open to local residences and businesses. Delays and backups are expected, especially during peak-hour traffic. Commuters are advised to drive carefully, add extra drivetime to trips in this area, and to consider alternate routes to avoid slowdowns. Variable message boards in-place for weeks have notified drivers and heavy truck operators of the closure and other routes available to avoid work zone.