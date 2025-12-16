Come Visit Christmas in the Village at Fort Meade on Dec. 19 & 20

by James Coulter

What could be better than seeing more than 60 old-fashioned houses and farming equipment decorated with Christmas lights? How about doing so while helping make other people’s holidays merrier and brighter?

Then come visit Florida Flywheelers Christmas in the Village. Not only will you be able to see thousands of Christmas lights decorating dozens of antique tractors, trailers, and buildings, but also be able to donate canned goods, toys, and money for people in need in the local community.

Since 1972, Florida Flywheelers has been a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and exhibiting antique internal combustion engines, steam engines, antique tractors, and other vintage farming equipment.

Every December, they host their annual charity drive through Christmas in the Village. The elaborate Christmas display takes up to four weekends to prepare, with up to 20 volunteers working six to eight hours a day.

Marly Warner and her husband have been involved with Florida Flywheelers for 12 years. Both have served as caretakers for eight years, planning the different decorations and scenes for the annual Christmas event.

“If you have never seen Christmas in the Village, it is something you really need to come see,” she said. “You just need to come out and see the fabulous lights.”

Aside from being able to see their hard work for the event come into fruition, Warner enjoys being able to give back to her community through the donations they raise.

“The donations that we receive help change people’s lives locally here at Christmas time,” Warner said. “It melts my heart to hear the children’s voices saying, ‘thank you for doing this for us.’ It is for charity, and Christmas is for kids. That’s a big part of our lives: watching the kids grow up.”

Christmas in the Village will be hosted this weekend on Fri. Dec. 19 and Sat. Dec. 20 from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Florida Flywheelers’ Antique Engine Club, located at 7000 Avon Park Cut Off Rd. in Fort Meade. Admission is only a canned good, toy, or monetary donation—or all three!

Marly Warner recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss her organization’s event. Listen to the full podcast on Acast, Spotify, or Amazon Music: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-75-christmas-in-the-village-wmarley-warner-matthew-reynol