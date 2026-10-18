Pregnant Avon Park Woman, Unborn Baby Killed In US 27 Semi Crash Near Frostproof

A pregnant Avon Park woman and her unborn baby died following a violent five-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday evening at U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 near Frostproof.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating the crash, which occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2026.

According to PCSO, three vehicles were stopped at a red light while traveling north on U.S. 27. A 2008 gray Honda Civic was first in line, followed by a 2010 silver Toyota Corolla and a 2021 gray Toyota Highlander. All three vehicles were stopped in the right northbound lane.

A 2026 red Volvo semi-truck with a trailer was stopped alongside the vehicles in the left lane.

Investigators say a 2022 red International semi-truck with a trailer was traveling north in the right lane when, for reasons still under investigation, its driver failed to recognize the stopped traffic ahead.

The semi struck the rear of the Toyota Highlander at highway speed, according to PCSO.

The impact propelled the Highlander into the right side of the Volvo semi stopped in the adjacent lane. The Highlander then continued through the intersection before coming to rest on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The SUV sustained significant damage, including intrusion into the rear passenger compartment.

A pregnant 32-year-old Avon Park woman who was seated in the back of the Highlander suffered critical injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where authorities say she and her unborn baby later died from their injuries.

After striking the Highlander, investigators say the International semi continued north and struck the rear of the Toyota Corolla.

The semi then veered northeast, traveled through the intersection and continued approximately 400 feet across an open field. It crossed a small road, struck a fence and eventually came to rest with the front of the truck in a shallow ditch.

The Corolla suffered severe rear-end damage and was pushed into the Honda Civic stopped in front of it.

According to PCSO, all occupants of the five vehicles appear to have been wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.

The International semi involved in the initial collision is owned by Pro Vision Transport Inc. of Michigan and was being driven by a 53-year-old Michigan man. PCSO said the driver was not seriously injured and was treated and released from a local hospital.

A 37-year-old Avon Park woman who was driving the Corolla remained hospitalized Sunday and was described by investigators as the most seriously injured surviving victim. Other people involved in the crash either remained under treatment or had been treated and released. Authorities said they are expected to recover.

U.S. 27 was shut down for approximately six hours while investigators documented the scene and crews worked to recover the vehicles and clear the roadway.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit continues to investigate why the International semi failed to stop for the traffic ahead.