Fatal Crash Reported On SR 37 In Bradley Junction; Unconfirmed Reports Driver Fled

A multi-vehicle crash reportedly left one person dead and another injured Monday morning, November 2, on State Road 37 near Bethlehem Road in Bradley Junction.

Preliminary information indicates emergency crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. and encountered three to four heavily damaged vehicles blocking the roadway.

According to those preliminary reports, one person was reportedly deceased at the scene, and another person was trapped inside a vehicle. Firefighters reportedly used extrication equipment to free the trapped patient.

An helicopter was reportedly requested but could not respond due to weather conditions. One patient was transported by ground ambulance for medical treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries was not available in the information provided.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a driver involved in the crash fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, prompting a law enforcement search.

State Road 37 is reportedly closed in both directions during the emergency response. Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews work.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear. This preliminary details may change as official information becomes available.