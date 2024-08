The Polk County Fire Rescue & The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is having to shutdown Hwy 37 S. at Radar Rd near Bradley Junction. The roadway had barriers, but readers are advising people were driving around them from the Manatee County side.

According to reports over two feet of water is washed over the road. According to calls for assistance a vehicle was trapped in the flooding that is being caused by heavy rain.

This is a developing story. We urge drivers to find alternative routes.