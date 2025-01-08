Fatal Crash Blocking Northbound Hwy 17 In Bowling Green

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office & the Polk County Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Bowling Green. According to Brian Bruchey, public information officer, with the PCSO the call came in at 6:28pm. The accident involved a vehicle vs pedestrian on Hwy 17 near the intersection of Bill Bryan Rd. Sadly the pedestrian was killed according to Bruchey.

“Northbound Hwy 17 is shutdown according to Bruchey.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as more information is released.