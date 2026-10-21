One Movie Later: Buddy Finds the Nightmare Lurking in Childhood Nostalgia

by James Coulter

Barney the Dinosaur needs no introduction to anyone raised in the ’90s or early 2000s. His bubbly, saccharine cheer made him beloved by toddlers and hated by older kids and adults, so much so that “I hate you, you hate me…” became a playground anthem. His polarizing legacy even inspired the 2022 Peacock documentary, I Love You, You Hate Me.

It’s easy to see why Barney unnerved people. And honestly, Barney was always a little eerie. A plush dinosaur who comes to life only around children, warps reality with imagination, and beams with a smile that never cracks, there’s nightmare fuel baked right in.

Buddy takes that latent creepiness and runs with it. It imagines what might lurk behind a mascot’s forced positivity and what happens when a creature built for unconditional affection starts losing its audience.

Buddy’s titular orange unicorn is a thinly-veiled Barney stand‑in, complete with sing‑alongs, life lessons, and a candy‑colored world. But when older kids begin vanishing, the remaining cast starts questioning their reality and their beloved mascot. Their growing dread drives them to flee the show itself, assuming Buddy will let them go willingly.

This indie horror film springs from the twisted imagination of Casper Kelly, best known for Adult Swim’s 2014 viral oddity “Too Many Cooks.” Kelly’s breakout short film lulled viewers in with a harmless spoof of ’80s sitcom intros that quickly spiraled into surreal nightmare fuel. If anyone could give a beloved children’s icon like Barney a dark, surreal makeover, it’s him.

What sells Kelly’s dark Barney pastiche is how authentic the show-within-the-film looks. It would’ve been easy to cheap out on costumes and sets, but the production commits fully, recreating a ’90s preschool program with almost unnerving accuracy. Honestly, it looks better than a lot of current kids’ content, which says as much about the movie’s production value as it does about the state of modern programming. (Looking at you, Ms. Rachel and Blippi!)

Keegan‑Michael Key brings Buddy’s cheerful-but-creepy persona to life with uncanny precision. His delivery mirrors Barney so closely that you almost believe the filmmakers secretly recruited Bob West or Dean Wendt to lend their iconic voices to this darker reimagining.

Key’s performance works because he never drops Buddy’s cheerful façade, even in the character’s darkest moments. Even when the unicorn turns menacing, he stays chipper and bright, even as he threatens the children. That unwavering cheerfulness makes his threats land harder, and makes Buddy genuinely creepy.

The rest of the cast, young and old, brings real conviction to this warped children’s‑show universe. The kids are especially impressive, flipping from cheerful performers to terrified, self‑aware captives with startling ease.

Clint Howard also makes a short but memorable appearance. Horror fans will recognize him instantly. Without spoiling anything, his role is appropriately unsettling, delivering one moment that’s especially creepy in more ways than one. (When you see it, you’ll know!)

Buddy is one of those films that’s hard to discuss without slipping into spoilers. The film slowly reveals the sinister secret behind its cheerful exterior, and although the main plot is easy to follow, it’s packed with subtle hints and background details that enrich the story. It’s the kind of film that rewards multiple rewatches, inviting viewers to hunt for what they missed the first time.

Whether you loved or hated the purple dinosaur that inspired Buddy’s orange unicorn, there’s plenty to enjoy here, whether it’s seeing your suspicions about its dark parody confirmed or watching a childhood icon twisted into something gleefully sinister.

Parents, however, should take note: despite its bright colors and cheerful mascot, this is not a children’s film. The R-rating is well-earned, something a few unsuspecting families unfortunately discovered the hard way. Buddy may adore children, but he’s not made for them.