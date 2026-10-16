Welcome, World Travelers! Magic of Disney Animation Opens at Hollywood Studios

by James Coulter

Have you ever wondered how Disney’s animated characters come to life? At The Magic of Disney Animation, you won’t just learn about the process, you’ll get to try it yourself. Guests can learn about the art of animation, sketch beloved characters, and even meet some of them in person.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened this new attraction on Sept. 14, designed to resemble the Burbank animation campus, complete with the Roy E. Disney Animation Building and its iconic Sorcerer’s Hat.

Inspired by the Emmy Award‑winning short “Once Upon a Studio,” the experience features characters from all 64 Disney animated films. Like in the short, many of them “come to life” through portraits displayed throughout the building.

The magic begins before you even step inside. The outdoor courtyard mirrors the studio grounds, down to whimsical landmarks such as Pluto’s Corner at Mickey Avenue and Dopey Drive, fire hydrant included!

Character figures populate the courtyard in playful scenes: Abu perched atop the Studio Sign, Lucifer eyeing Zazu as a potential snack, and Thumper whispering to Pua across the lawn.

Guests can even meet walk‑around characters rarely seen elsewhere in the parks. If you have a favorite from a classic or modern Disney film, chances are you’ll find them here.

Inside, Disney fans will find even more Easter eggs tucked throughout the attraction. The Lost and Found department is stocked with recognizable items from across Disney animation: Eeyore’s tail, the map sphere from Treasure Planet, and the Sundrop flower from Tangled. Figaro even keeps “watch” over the room from his perch.

Farther in, the Treasures Untold gallery displays keepsakes, mementos, and iconic artifacts from the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Among the collection are Jiminy Cricket’s suit and gold star pin, a box of Kanine Krunchies from One Hundred and One Dalmatians, and Lilo’s handmade doll, Scrump.

When they’re not hunting for hidden references, die‑hard Disney fans can explore four distinct experiences inside the attraction:

Drawn to Wonderland: Step into a madcap indoor playground inspired by Mary Blair’s original Alice in Wonderland concept art. Wander through the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, admire the Queen of Hearts’ painted roses, and lose yourself in the whimsical Tulgey Wood alongside the Cheshire Cat.

Off the Page! Meeting your favorite Disney characters is magical, but meeting them while celebrating the artistry behind animation is even better. Each area offers photo opportunities with familiar characters and is themed to a different stage of the animation process. Guests can meet Rapunzel in a space inspired by the multiplane camera or greet Mulan inside a storyboard brought to life.

Olaf Draws! From Mickey and Minnie to Genie and Stitch, guests can learn to sketch beloved characters with guidance from a video presentation featuring a Disney animator. Olaf himself joins the fun as an audio‑animatronic, taking a seat at the animator’s desk to “assist” with the lesson.

Once Upon a Studio Theater: Here, visitors can watch the award‑winning short that inspired the attraction, enhanced by a unique in‑theater experience. Portraits lining the walls spring to life as Disney characters playfully react to the film unfolding on screen.

The Magic of Disney Animation isn’t the first time the studio’s iconic artistry has been showcased at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction pays homage to a similarly named opening‑day experience that operated from May 1, 1989, to July 12, 2015. That version offered a guided tour where guests could watch real animators at work on films such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear.

The tour concluded with Back to Neverland, a live‑action/animation hybrid short hosted by Walter Cronkite and starring Robin Williams, who was transformed into one of the Lost Boys. A figure of Williams’ animated character even appears in the new courtyard as a nod to the original attraction.

From 2015 until recently, the building housed Star Wars Launch Bay, home to meet‑and‑greets with characters from the franchise. Following the success of “Once Upon a Studio,” the area closed on July 22, 2025, and was reimagined as the attraction guests can experience today.