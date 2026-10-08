Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash; Lakeland Man Wanted on Warrant

This man, 30-year-old Carlos Alberto Escobar Gonzalez of Lakeland, has a Polk County Warrant for his arrest for leaving the scene of a crash causing death and no valid DL causing death.

Gonzalez has been positively identified as the suspect who was driving on Wabash Avenue at Parker Street West (which is not far from his house) on Wednesday, September 30th, who fatally struck a motorcyclist then fled the scene.

Gonzalez was driving a red Chevrolet Suburban and pulled into the path of the motorcycle in that intersection, causing the motorcyclist’s death. Gonzalez was seen getting out of the SUV, looking at the victim, then getting back into the SUV and leaving. He abandoned the Suburban on a street just north of the crash site.

According to PCSO, he is possibly in the country illegally, and has never had a valid driver’s license. He was arrested in 2024 for driving on a suspended license. It was suspended indefinitely in 2021 for other traffic-related offenses.

Detectives believe Gonzalez has fled the state and we are seeking the public’s help to find him. Contact Detective S. Tidwell at 863-668-3106 if you have any information.

If you have information on his whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

📍CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477)

📍DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

📍VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

📍DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.