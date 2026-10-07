City of Winter Haven Recruiting Community Members to Join Lake Defenders League To Keep Winter Haven Clean

City of Winter Haven – Winter Haven is known as the “Chain of Lakes City” due to the chain of 18 lakes connected by navigable canals. These lakes power our economy, bring in tourism, offer peace to our residents, create habitats for wildlife, and so much more.

However, they are in need of rescue! Due to storm runoff, water rushes over our rooftops, streets, and other surfaces, then carries litter, oils, and other pullutants right into our lakes.

In the face of growing pollution, the Lake Defenders League was founded in effort to rally the community, clean up our waters, and stop pollution at its source. Join the LDL, a symbolic alliance of animals, lakes, and everyday heroes.

Adopt-a-Lake Program

We’re looking for individuals, companies, or organizations to adopt each of the 50 lakes in or touching Winter Haven City Limits! Similar to the Adopt-A-Road program, you will be committed to hosting an annual clean-up event at your lake and reporting the amount collected.

For info on joining, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcgmyEFsVC7ANr3SGg8qQHEkbOZQUHBhO2wVUZ4-8UV5jr3Q/viewform