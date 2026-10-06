Sheriff Judd Provides Update on Fatal Early Morning Bus Crash in Winter Haven

Sheriff Grady Judd provided an update Tuesday morning on the fatal early morning crash October 5 involving a school bus in Winter Haven. The information is current approximately 25 to 27 hours after the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Sheriff Judd, a Chevrolet Malibu crossed the double yellow line and struck the school bus near the tandem wheels in the rear. The impact caused the bus to lose a tire and forced the energy of the crash across the westbound lanes.

The bus was then forced into a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision. The driver of the Jeep, identified as Deshawn Smith (*note spelling of Mr. Smith is not confirmed- info retrieved from the live briefing), 26, of Haines City, was killed. Judd said Smith was on his way to work and had no opportunity to avoid the crash.

“You see how quickly death occurs in a horrible crash, “ Judd said.

He added, “It happened in the blink of an eye.”

He said there was no time for the drivers to react before the vehicles collided.

“It was a horrible set of circumstances,” Judd said.

Sheriff Judd showed bus camera footage of the crash during the briefing, including footage from inside the bus.

The bus was carrying 37 students, along with the driver and the driver’s 9-year-old child. Fire and EMS transported 35 patients to several hospitals following the crash. Three people remain hospitalized, and all are expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Judd praised the actions of the bus driver, who was injured and pinned inside the bus following the crash.

The driver, identified as Jessica Dye, 34, was able to free herself from being pinned inside the bus and immediately returned to help the students, despite her own injuries. Her 9-year-old child was also on the bus.

Sheriff Judd called the dedication of the bus driver incredible.

The sheriff also addressed a previous minor crash involving the bus driver in which she rear-ended a car and received a citation. He said he brought it up because the current crash footage clearly shows she was not speeding, was traveling in her lane and was not at fault in this crash.

“One event has absolutely nothing to do with the other,” Sheriff Judd said.

The driver of the Malibu was identified a nursing student, Maria Jimenez, who was traveling to Lakeland Regional Health. *The name spelling has not been confirmed. She reportedly cooperated with investigators, provided a voluntary blood draw and surrendered her cell phone. She told investigators she did not remember what happened. She was treated and released from the hospital.

A Kia Forte was also involved in the crash after striking the rear of the Malibu. The occupant of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Judd said everyone involved was traveling below the posted speed limit.

Student Killed in Crash Identified

PCPS Superintendent Fred Heid identified the student who died as Adinaluz Prieto Oyola, a 10th-grade student at WHHS.

Heid said Adinaluz was loved by everyone at the school and was scheduled to attend her first cheerleading practice on the day of the crash. Her belongings were returned to her parents Monday night.

Her older brother graduated from Winter Haven High School last year, Heid said. He also noted that her phone was filled with messages from loved ones.

The crash has affected students both physically and emotionally, school officials said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Authorities said the information released Tuesday reflects what investigators know approximately 25 to 27 hours after the crash.