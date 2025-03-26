Rockin’ on the Chain Presents $25,000 Check to Victory Ridge in Lake Wales

By Kip Kirchberg

Lake Wales, FL – The Rockin’ on the Chain committee kicked off this year’s fundraising efforts in style, presenting a generous $25,000 check to Victory Ridge in Lake Wales. The donation, raised during the 2024 Rockin’ on the Chain event through the group’s tireless efforts, will support students with autism and special needs right here in Polk County.

Rockin’ on the Chain, a beloved local fundraising event, has a history of making a big impact. Over the past few years, the organization has raised funds to build a sensory garden at the Winter Haven Library, providing a calming and inclusive space for the community.

Steve Whitaker, along with his team at Victory Ridge, expressed deep gratitude for the donation. “This is nothing we ever expected, but it’s greatly appreciated,” Whitaker said, highlighting the meaningful difference the funds will make for their students.

Steve Whitaker sharing with Carl co founder of Daily Ridge how this donation will benefit Victory Ridge and the students

Joey Foley, a key member of the Rockin’ on the Chain team, emphasized the group’s commitment to keeping their efforts local. “Our main goal, and always has been, is to make sure that everything we do as an organization stays right here in Polk County,” Foley shared. The team’s hard work ensures that every dollar raised goes directly to helping those in need within the community.

Foley also extended a heartfelt thank-you to Lora Donnley, whose guidance was instrumental in establishing Rockin’ on the Chain as an official organization. “Because of her involvement with Victory Ridge, we felt honored to present this check,” he added.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The annual Rockin’ on the Chain Benefiting Autism Special Needs event is just around the corner, set for April 4th, 5th, and 6th at Tanners Lakeside in Winter Haven. This fun-filled weekend music festival promises something for everyone, featuring live entertainment from talented local Polk County musicians. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, a kids’ zone, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, live auctions and more— This year, all proceeds from the event will be given to the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.

Mark your calendars and join the Rockin’ on the Chain team for a weekend of music, community, and giving back. Together, they’re proving that Polk County knows how to rock for a cause.