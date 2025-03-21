Boxing Legend George Foreman Passes Away at 76

George Foreman, the iconic two-time heavyweight boxing champion, Olympic gold medalist, and beloved entrepreneur, has reportedly passed away today, March 21, 2025, at the age of 76. The news has sent shockwaves through the sports world and beyond, as fans and admirers mourn the loss of a true legend.

Born on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas, Foreman rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most formidable figures in boxing history. Known for his devastating punching power, he claimed the heavyweight title first in 1973 by defeating Joe Frazier and again in 1994 against Michael Moorer, making him the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45. His career highlights include unforgettable bouts like the “Rumble in the Jungle” against Muhammad Ali in 1974, cementing his place in boxing lore.

Beyond the ring, Foreman’s life was marked by resilience and reinvention. After a near-death experience in 1977, he retired from boxing to become a Christian minister, only to return a decade later for a remarkable second act in the sport. Outside of boxing, he became a household name with the George Foreman Grill, a lean, mean fat-reducing machine that sold millions worldwide, showcasing his charisma and business acumen.

Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with many remembering “Big George” not just for his athletic prowess but for his warmth, faith, and larger-than-life personality. While the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, the legacy of George Foreman—both in and out of the ring—will endure as an inspiration to generations. Rest in peace, champ.