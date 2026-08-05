PCSO Charges 21-Year-Old With First-Degree Murder After He Allegedly Bashed In His Mothers Face

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has charged the man responsible for the murder of an Eagle Lake woman last month.

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21-year old Gibson Nash was charged with 1st Degree Murder (FC) for the brutal killing of his mother, 56-year old Margaret Chu Dufour on July 21, 2026 (her name is being released with permission from her family). He has also been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Injury (F3, 2-counts)

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Gibson Nash

“Gibson Nash needs to remain locked away from the public forever. The way he murdered his mother was a mix of pure rage and extreme violence. After killing her, he caused two vehicle crashes on a busy road. He has no respect for others and is a clear threat to society.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

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PCSO deputies first became aware of Nash while investigating multiple traffic crashes on US 27 on the morning of July 21st.

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At around 6:58 am, deputies responded to a hit and run crash on US 27 and Holly Hill Grove Road. The vehicle that fled was a blue 2022 BMW SUV. As the BMW fled, it struck another vehicle and continued fleeing. The BMW crossed into the southbound lanes of US 27 and became disabled after it struck a third vehicle which was towing a trailer. A fourth vehicle became involved when it collided with the third vehicle’s trailer.

Gibson Nash was the driver of the BMW; he was injured and taken to a local hospital, sedated and intubated. At the time, Nash’s identity was unknown.

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Nine other people were involved in the series of crashes; three of them were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

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Deputies determined the BMW was registered to Margaret Chu Dufour and a deputy attempted to make contact with her at her residence on Wilder Way in Eagle Lake.

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There was no response at the home, so deputies spoke with neighbors. One of the neighbors reported hearing two loud noises, described as “thuds,” at Ms. Chu Dufour’s home at around 4:30 am.

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Deputies walked around Ms. Chu Dufour’s home and noticed broken glass from a plate at the rear sliding patio door, as well as a shovel at the side of the house.

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Due to the suspicious circumstances, deputies entered the home and found Ms. Chu Dufour in a front room, obviously deceased, with blunt force facial trauma.

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PCSO homicide detectives responded to the house and a death investigation got underway.

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Gibson Nash was determined to be the driver of the BMW, and detectives began looking at him as a suspect in Ms. Chu Dufour’s murder.

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Family members told investigators that Nash had a lengthy history of violence and mental illness, reportedly suffering from schizophrenia and bi-bolar disorder. They reported that Nash had frequent violent outbursts and had been arrested for domestic violence multiple times in Tennessee, including an incident in which he charged at Ms. Chu Dufour with a knife.

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On July 14, 2026, Ms. Chu Dufour drove to Tennessee to get Nash after he bonded out of jail there, and brought him to Eagle Lake to live with her.

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As a part of their death investigation, investigators responded to the hospital and documented bruising on Nash’s knuckles and feet. Blood samples taken from his boots were tested and later determined to be blood from Nash’s mother, the victim.

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Medical staff reported that Nash was intubated (and would remain so) and hospitalized while recovering from liver damage, a result of him taking a large amount of Tylenol prior to the crashes.

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On August 3, 2026, Nash was extubated and removed from sedation after his liver showed signs of improvement. He was subsequently arrested for the murder of his mother. Nash is under PCSO supervision and custody at the hospital until he is able to be released, at which time he will be booked into the Polk County Jail.