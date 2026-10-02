PCSO Arrests Two Men In Mud Hole Shooting That Left Four People Injured

After an exhaustive investigation in which detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified and interviewed more than 100 people, two men have been arrested and charged for the shooting of four people at the Lake Wales Mud Hole on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

PCSO deputies responded at around 12:18 am that day, after multiple people were reportedly shot at the property on Alturas Babson Park Cut-Off Road, west of US 27. Approximately 150 to 300 people had attended the party that had been advertised on social media as a gathering with, “Good vibes, good people, and no drama.”

An 18-year-old female from Lakeland who was still at the scene when deputies arrived had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she remains in stable condition.

Three other victims were taken to hospitals by friends prior to deputies’ arrival. Those victims were:﻿

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A 20-year-old female from Lake Wales (gunshot wound on right thigh)

A 19-year-old male from Lakeland (gunshot wound to left arm)

A 21-year-old female from Eagle Lake (gunshot wound to left foot)

Detectives conducted many interviews of witnesses at the scene but also had to identify and locate additional witnesses over the following days as the investigation continued.

From the many interviews, two suspects were identified and on Thursday, October 1, 2026, both were arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

“This was an incredibly dangerous thing for young people to do and it’s a miracle nobody was killed. I can’t tell you just how proud I am of everyone who worked on this investigation. We tapped into a lot of resources to investigate this case thoroughly, and to get it solved quickly. Two people have been charged, but the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

20-year-old Richard William Fante of Lakeland and 19-year-old Cordae DeShawn Hammonds of Avon Park were both charged with Attempted 2ndDegree Murder (4-counts, F1) and Culpable Negligence (62-counts, M2).