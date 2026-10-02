Allison
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Promotional poster for Indian Lake Estates Golf & Country Club with golfer swinging, tropical flowers, and $20 for 18 holes (cart taxes not included).

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City of Davenport Celebrating Multicultural Family Fest October 3

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City of Davenport –

Tomorrow, Davenport comes together to celebrate the cultures, music, food, and community spirit that make our city special.

Join us for the Multicultural Family Fest on Saturday, October 3, from 3–9 p.m. at the Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W. in Davenport.

Enjoy live music, explore food and vendors, and bring the family for the Kids Zone. This is an opportunity to connect with neighbors, experience a variety of cultural traditions, and make lasting memories right here in Davenport. We look forward to celebrating with you!

Multicultural Family Fest poster with colorful FAMILY FEST title, flags from many countries, drums and food imagery; lists activities and date/time: Oct 3, 3–9 PM at Tom Fellows Community Center, Davenport, FL.
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