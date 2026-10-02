City of Davenport Celebrating Multicultural Family Fest October 3

City of Davenport –

Tomorrow, Davenport comes together to celebrate the cultures, music, food, and community spirit that make our city special.

Join us for the Multicultural Family Fest on Saturday, October 3, from 3–9 p.m. at the Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W. in Davenport.

Enjoy live music, explore food and vendors, and bring the family for the Kids Zone. This is an opportunity to connect with neighbors, experience a variety of cultural traditions, and make lasting memories right here in Davenport. We look forward to celebrating with you!