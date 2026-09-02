New Pizzeria and Sports Bar Coming to Downtown Lake Wales

by James Coulter



Are you looking for the best pizza in town? Well, soon, you’ll be able to buy two slices and a drink for only $5 now that a popular pizzeria is setting up shop in Downtown Lake Wales.



At their regular meeting in August, the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board voted unanimously to approve a matching grant of up to $50,000 for a new pizzeria and sports bar moving to the city.



Located at 253 E. Stuart Avenue, Downtown Pizza & Sports Bar will be owned and operated by Kevin and Janay Rodriquez, the former owners of Dundee Downtown Pizza & Burgers.



Their former business, which had been open since 2018, was forced to close its doors on Aug. 1 following a significant rent increase, according to a post on Facebook.



“Our landlord has proposed increasing our rent by nearly $10,000 in just one year, followed by 5% annual increases every year after that,” the post read. “Unfortunately, that’s simply not something a small, family-owned business like ours can afford in today’s economy.”



The new eatery will occupy the space that was the former location of Mimi’s Bakery, which closed in August 2024. Downtown Pizza & Sports Bar, true to its name, will operate as both a pizzeria and a sports bar.



“This new location more than doubles their seating capacity and features a family-friendly atmosphere, complete with a full-service sports bar,” wrote Ronni Wood, Assistant CRA Director.



To help with renovations, matching funds of up to $50,000 will be provided through the city’s Food-Related Services Incentive Program, which assists food-related businesses in the Downtown Main Street District.



The funds will help create “a well-appointed commercial kitchen,” as the former kitchen area had been used only for baking, Wood explained.



Wood praised the new eatery being revitalized through a grant as an example of how the Lake Wales CRA helps promote economic development. She mentioned that private growth grew exponentially between 2019 and 2025 with more than $6.6 million in private investment.



“Lake Wales is way above the norm, way above the average. And we are above average and proving it every single day,” she said.



Catherine Mazullo, owner of the Bullard Building, in which the new eatery will open, commended the new business for choosing that location to help draw more activity to that part of the downtown area.



“Hopefully, it will build community and bring something into that space that will make Lake Wales thrive and grow,” she said.



Kevin Rodriguez, owner of the new eatery, assured the board that not only will his pizzeria prove popular among locals but also draw in potential customers from outside the city limits. He mentioned that his old business had customers driving from as far as Poinciana, Clermont, and Sebring for their famous pizza.



“They will drive for a slice,” he said. “And they will realize there are other businesses to patronize.”



Several board members expressed their enthusiasm for the new pizzeria. Mayor Jack Hilligoss bragged about how his son started “politicking” on social media for the business to move to Lake Wales. Commissioner Terri Miller expressed hope that the eatery would allow customers an opportunity to peruse other downtown businesses.



Rodriguez mentioned that his business was willing to “jump through any hurdles” to open in Lake Wales. One hurdle he mentioned was the seating requirement of 180 people needed to obtain a liquor license.



Commissioner Keith Thompson inquired about the possibility of lowering the seating threshold. He welcomed the new eatery, claiming that the City of Lake Wales was more than dedicated to promoting economic growth and development by bringing in new businesses.



“I do not think you will see a group of people who want to see downtown Lake Wales more successful than we do,” he said.

Source Downtown Pizza Facebook