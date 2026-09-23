Auburndale Police Department Celebrates Retirement of Pat O’Neal After More Than 25 Years of Service

A retirement party was held to celebrate the Auburndale Police Department’s very own Pat O’Neal!

Pat began his career with APD as a Public Safety Aide and became someone his colleagues could always count on. In April 2000, he transferred to Code Enforcement, where he spent more than two decades helping keep Auburndale safe, clean, and well-maintained. In 2022, he stepped into a Public Safety Technician role.

Over the course of his career, Pat earned an impressive list of recognitions, including 5 Letters of Appreciation, 10 Member Recognition Reports, 1 Division Commendation, 8 Civilian of the Quarter Awards, 2 Deputy Chief Commendations, 1 Chief’s Commendation, and 2 Civilian Member of the Year Awards.

But Pat’s greatest contribution cannot be measured by awards alone. He was dependable, knowledgeable, hardworking, and always willing to help. If something was broken, Pat could probably fix it. And if Pat couldn’t fix it, well… then we knew it was actually broken.

Thank you, Pat, for your years of dedicated service, your loyalty to the City and APD, and for being someone your colleagues could always count on.

*info courtesy of Auburndale Police Department