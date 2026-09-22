PCSO: Lakeland Man Accused of Secretly Recording Women at Tax Collector IT Building Found Dead

PCSO Press Release:

The body of Sean Michael Krause, 60, of Lakeland, was discovered in Colt Creek State Park this morning, September 22, 2026, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They were looking for a man who was a suspect in a video voyeurism investigation. At this point in the investigation, it appears Mr. Krause took his own life.

On Monday, September 21, 2026, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Polk County Tax Collector’s Office Information Technology building, in Bartow, (separate from the main Tax Collector’s Office, and an employee only building) in reference to an employee locating a hidden camera in the women’s restroom.

A small camera had been hidden in a disposable toilet seat holder’s box. The camera and recording device were taken and analyzed by a PCSO detective. A review of the SD Card found in the device showed a white male, with a long beard, placing the camera inside of the women’s restroom in the disposable toilet seat holder box. Employees at the Tax Collector’s Office positively identified the man as IT Manager Sean Krause. It also showed recordings of at least three women (and multiple videos) who were recorded without their knowledge.

PCSO deputies went to Krause’s home in Lakeland, and discovered that Krause had been there and had confessed to a witness that he had secretly video recorded employees using the bathroom at work. The witness told deputies that Krause changed his shirt, took some of his medicines, left his cell phone, and then left the home.

Detectives began searching for Krause. At around 8:25 p.m., a park ranger at Colt Creek State Park reported that they located a vehicle in the park that was the same vehicle deputies were looking for. A small notebook was found in the car that included a detailed suicide note. Deputies began searching in the park. Krause’s body was located this morning at 8:28 a.m. in a wooded area of the park, deceased.

Had Krause not died, deputies would have arrested and charged him with multiple counts of digital (video) voyeurism (F3).

“Digital voyeurism is a serious crime. The Tax Collector’s office did an outstanding job taking immediate action, and our deputies worked quickly to gather and review the evidence. Though the investigation is ongoing, and we await the findings of the Medical Examiner’s Office, it is clear that Mr. Krause committed very serious law violations before apparently taking his own life.” –Grady Judd, Sheriff