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Emergency Road Closure Notice in Haines City

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City of Haines City – Government:

Public Notice: Emergency Road Closure

The Utilities Department will be conducting emergency utility work beginning September 22, 2026. This will result in a section of 24th St N being closed to through traffic. The following sections will be closed:

24th St N from Pine Ave to Thelma Ave
Mason Ave from 23rd St N to 24th St N
Thelma Ave from 23rd St N to 24th St N

Work will continue until the project is complete.
Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the affected areas and to follow all posted signage and directions from on-site personnel.

For additional information, please contact the Utilities Department at 863-421-3695.

Aerial map showing a road closure with detour routes around Pine, Mason, and Thelma Aves; orange ‘Road Closed’ signs and green arrows mark the detour paths along 24th St N.
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