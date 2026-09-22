Emergency Road Closure Notice in Haines City

City of Haines City – Government:
Public Notice: Emergency Road Closure
The Utilities Department will be conducting emergency utility work beginning September 22, 2026. This will result in a section of 24th St N being closed to through traffic. The following sections will be closed:
24th St N from Pine Ave to Thelma Ave
Mason Ave from 23rd St N to 24th St N
Thelma Ave from 23rd St N to 24th St N
Work will continue until the project is complete.
Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the affected areas and to follow all posted signage and directions from on-site personnel.
For additional information, please contact the Utilities Department at 863-421-3695.