Emergency Road Closure Notice in Haines City

City of Haines City – Government:

Public Notice: Emergency Road Closure

The Utilities Department will be conducting emergency utility work beginning September 22, 2026. This will result in a section of 24th St N being closed to through traffic. The following sections will be closed:

24th St N from Pine Ave to Thelma Ave

Mason Ave from 23rd St N to 24th St N

Thelma Ave from 23rd St N to 24th St N

Work will continue until the project is complete.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the affected areas and to follow all posted signage and directions from on-site personnel.

For additional information, please contact the Utilities Department at 863-421-3695.