Dundee Mayor Says He Won’t Support Nearly $30,000 Pay Increase For Town Clerk Ahead Of Tonight’s Vote

By Carl Fish

Dundee Mayor Joe Garrison says he will not support a proposed employment contract for Town Clerk Erica Anderson that would set her annual salary at $95,000, saying an increase of nearly $30,000 a year is too much.

The Dundee Town Commission is scheduled to discuss and possibly take action on Anderson’s employment contract during tonight’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Garrison released a public statement Tuesday afternoon explaining his opposition.

“First, I do not believe the duties and responsibilities of the Town Clerk justify an increase of nearly $30,000 per year,” Garrison wrote. “That is a significant increase, and I believe we have a responsibility to make sure any increase in taxpayer spending is justified.”

Garrison also pointed to financial challenges facing Dundee and the potential impact Amendment 3 could have on property tax revenue if approved by Florida voters in November.

“This is not personal,” Garrison wrote. “It is about fiscal responsibility and accountability to the citizens we represent.”

There is another side to the debate.

A compensation analysis included in the Town Commission’s agenda packet places the salary range for Dundee’s Town Clerk between $84,000 and $126,000, with a market midpoint of $105,000.

The analysis recommends $115,500 based on Anderson’s experience and qualifications, including more than nine years of municipal clerk experience, her Certified Municipal Clerk credential, associate degree, ADA coordinator duties and supervision of staff.

The employment contract commissioners are actually being asked to consider tonight sets Anderson’s salary at $95,000, which is $10,000 below the market midpoint listed in the study and $20,500 below the study’s recommended salary.

Material circulating in Dundee in support of Anderson describes the $95,000 amount as a negotiated salary and says Vice Mayor Ray Hunt negotiated the figure. Daily Ridge has not independently determined who created or distributed that material.

The proposed contract would run for an initial three-year period, although Anderson would continue serving at the pleasure of the Town Commission and could be terminated by the commission with or without cause.

If terminated without cause while the agreement is in effect, Anderson would be eligible for 12 weeks of severance pay, subject to conditions contained in the contract.

Anderson has missed extended periods of work for undisclosed medical reasons. During those absences, Deputy Town Clerk Melissa Glogowski has helped handle duties in the clerk’s office.

The Town Clerk’s position carries responsibility for official public records, commission minutes, ordinances and resolutions, among other duties. Dundee’s website currently identifies Anderson as Town Clerk.

Anderson previously served as Deputy City Clerk and later City Clerk in Haines City before being terminated in October 2022. She subsequently filed a federal lawsuit against Haines City. The city ultimately approved a settlement under which its insurer would pay Anderson $550,000. The settlement did not constitute an admission of liability by the city.

Tonight’s discussion comes as Dundee commissioners are also scheduled to take final action on the town’s 2026-27 budget and property tax rate.

Garrison is only one member of the Town Commission, and the decision on Anderson’s contract and compensation rests with the commission as a whole.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight, September 22, at Dundee Town Hall, 202 E. Main Street.