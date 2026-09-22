Haines City Helps Revive Polk State College Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program

Polk State College and the Florida Department of Education entered into an agreement last week to revitalize the College’s Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program and Haines City was a major player in doing so.

Florida Commissioner of Education Dr. Henry Mack and Polk State College President Anastasios Kamoutsas were on hand for the announcement.

President Kamoutsas said during his remarks that Haines City was the reason the apprenticeship program was revived.

Chandra Hall, Human Resources and Organizational Development Director for the City of Haines City, spoke about the importance of this registered apprenticeship program for the city’s cybersecurity and IT workforce.

“Jeremiah Anhalt, who went through this registered apprenticeship program previously at Polk State, was recently promoted to Director of Technology Management, while Shemar Mais in our Technology Management Department is looking forward to participating in the program now,” said Hall, who added that she is also a proud Polk State alumna.

“This partnership will provide valuable opportunities for our employees, strengthen our workforce, and increase cybersecurity for our city.”

Info and photos courtesy of City of Haines City