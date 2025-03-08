Lakeland Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle While Walking on US-92

March 8, 2025 – – A fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning on US-92, east of Charlie Taylor Road, when a pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a 38-year-old Lakeland man was walking southbound across the highway when he entered the path of an eastbound Nissan Rogue. The vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Lakeland man, collided with the pedestrian, resulting in fatal injuries at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details have been released at this time.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer for the Florida Highway Patrol, confirmed the crash and urges drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant, especially during nighttime hours.