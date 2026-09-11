Economic Development, Airport, and Historic Stuart House Discussed for Next Year’s Lake Wales Budget

by James Coulter

A new economic development director position, the city’s airport, and the Historic Stuart House were several key areas of discussion during a review of the city’s draft budget for the next fiscal year.

At a regular work session in mid August, Lake Wales city commissioners examined several high‑cost projects and long‑term capital needs slated for funding next year.

Source Pixabay Steve Buissinne

Key items include:

· $1 million for city street resurfacing

· Completion of the Memorial Gardens Cemetery expansion

· An emergency generator for City Hall

· Rehabilitation of the Market Street Water Treatment Plant building

· Replacement of the library roof

· Multiple airport improvements

· $500,000 for the full restoration of the Historic Stuart House

· Continuation of the police vehicle fleet replacement program

· Creation of a new Economic Development Director position within the City Manager’s office

· Ongoing implementation of the Lake Wales Connected plan

During the meeting, City Manager James Slaton highlighted two significant items: the police vehicle fleet replacement program, and the new Economic Development Director position.

Since 2008, the city has relied on the county’s fleet maintenance division for vehicle service. With the county recently ending that contract, the city must now consider operating its own fleet department, Slaton said.

Economic Development Director

The city is also considering an Economic Development Director position within the City Manager’s office to help strengthen business recruitment and better support existing businesses.

“We do not have a business liaison,” Slaton said. “So, it would be nice to have someone internally who can work with those departments.

Commissioner Terri Miller, speaking from her experience as an entrepreneur who has worked with the city to open a business, said a dedicated business liaison would help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the city’s processes and launch their ventures more smoothly.

“If we had a liaison who could walk you through the hoops you need to go through, that would be a benefit for Lake Wales,” she said.

Miller also argued that the Economic Development Council (EDC) was falling short in that role. Commissioner Keith Thompson agreed, saying that while the EDC can still contribute to local economic efforts, the city would be better served by handling those responsibilities in‑house.

Furthermore, he added that if the city hires its own business liaison, it would need to notify the EDC that it is ending the partnership and will not renew the annual contract.

“That does not mean that the EDC cannot think of a way to keep operating,” he said. “We wanted to plan to make them more self-sufficient. If they want to figure out and bring in economic development, the more the merrier. But as far as city money, this makes more sense in-house than contracting with a third party.”

City Airport and Historic Stuart House

The draft budget also includes several projects for the municipal airport, including the replacement of the weather station and beacon, the expansion of the current parking ramp, and the purchase of an aircraft tug to tow aircraft onto the airfield.

“It has always been the position that there is a strong belief in the airport, so money goes to the airport to help sustain itself…then the airport will generate more of its revenue,” said Finance Director Dorothy Abbott.

Originally managed by the Lake Wales History Museum, the historic house is now overseen by the city, which plans to fully restore the building now that renovation plans for the Historic Walesbilt Hotel have been resolved, Slaton said.

Thompson proposed having a “real healthy discussion” about what the building will be used for once renovations are complete.

“The real value in this house is not monetary, it is nostalgic and historical,” he said. “Improving this property will add nothing but preserving history and nostalgia and sentimentality, and I am all for it, but we have to talk about what it will be for at the end. It has to be something that does produce something for the city.”