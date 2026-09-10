Unresolved Hit-and-Run Case Out of Lakeland

75-year old Kenneth Williams was a pedestrian at the intersection of US 98 North and Marcum Road in Lakeland, when he was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Mr. Williams was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and was talking. Hospital staff even expected him to make a full recovery.

Unfortunately, ten days later, on September 20th, Kenneth Williams passed away.

The person who was driving the vehicle who hit Mr. Williams remains unknown; he or she never bothered to stop and render aid.

All that is known of the vehicle is that it was a black Dodge pickup truck. The vehicle may have sustained damage to the front driver’s side and side-view mirror.

This hit & run remains unsolved, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to change that, and bring the driver to justice.

If you have ANY information about this crash, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Even the smallest bit of information could help solve this case.

If you wish to provide information but remain anonymous, you can provide your tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could even be eligible for a reward.