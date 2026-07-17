Welcome, World Travelers! A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Coming to the Carousel of Progress

by James Coulter



For nearly six decades, Disney’s Carousel of Progress has offered guests a nostalgic tour through the evolution of the American household, celebrating each leap forward with its signature optimistic motto that there’s “a great big beautiful tomorrow.”



Yet despite its theme, the attraction itself has seen relatively little progress since its debut. Its four scenes still depict the same eras—from the turn of the century to a “modern” future that has required periodic touch‑ups just to keep pace with modern times.



Now, Disney has announced that this classic show will finally receive a substantial renovation. The goal: to bring its vision of technological advancement in line with the rapid changes shaping family life today, and to ensure the Carousel continues to reflect the “great big beautiful tomorrow” it has always promised.



To understand what progress will be made to this classic attraction, we need to understand its past, present, and future:

The Present

The Carousel of Progress is a rotating theater Audio-Animatronics stage show that has been operating at the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland since 1975.

The attraction is unique in that it is set in a rotating theater, with the auditorium moving through four different scenes performed by Audio-Animatronic characters.

The show takes guests through four eras of a single American family and the technologies that reshape their daily lives.

The first scene opens at the turn of the 20th century, when kerosene lamps, gas-powered appliances, and novelties like the phonograph still define home life.

The 1920s bring widespread electricity—and the occasional blown fuse—followed by the 1940s, where the family juggles a basement “rumpus room” renovation alongside new conveniences like dishwashers and television.

The finale jumps to a “future” imagined in the mid‑1990s, complete with voice‑activated gadgets, virtual‑reality games, and a few now-dated touches such as references to car phones.

Aside from swapping in flat‑screen TVs and computers, the show hasn’t seen a major update since 1994, leaving its vision of tomorrow increasingly rooted in yesterday.

The Past

The Carousel of Progress began as part of a proposed Disneyland expansion called Edison Square, a turn‑of‑the‑century land honoring Thomas Edison.

The attraction (then titled Harnessing the Lightning) was originally conceived as a walkthrough tour of an American home, showcasing how Edison’s inventions transformed everyday life.

Disney later reimagined the concept as a rotating theater, and it debuted in 1964 at the New York World’s Fair as Progressland, complete with the Sherman Brothers’ now‑iconic anthem, “It’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.”

The attraction moved to Disneyland in 1967, then to Walt Disney World in 1975, where it still operates today. Since its World’s Fair premiere, the Carousel of Progress has held the record as the longest‑running stage show in American theater.

The show has received five updates over the decades, the most recent in 1994. More than 30 years later, Disney is finally preparing a new overhaul to bring its vision of the future back in line with the present.

The Future

Disney originally teased that the Carousel of Progress would gain a new opening scene featuring an Audio‑Animatronic Walt Disney, inspired by his 1964 television special Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair, where he first introduced the attraction and championed the idea that progress could shape a better tomorrow.

The company has since revealed that the show’s four main acts will also be completely reimagined, shifting the timeline from the early 1900s to the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The new story begins in 1969, with the family gathered around their color TV to witness the moon landing. The second act jumps to the 1980s, an era of bigger, flashier appliances and rapidly evolving home tech.

Act three rings in New Year’s Eve 1999, celebrating the dawn of a new millennium and the rise of the internet. The finale leaps into a far‑future setting, where the family now lives in an “out‑of‑this‑world” home filled with advanced gadgets, including a helpful household robot.

The current version of the Carousel of Progress will run through July 6, 2026, before closing for its largest transformation in decades. Disney expects the updated attraction to reopen in 2027.

For an attraction built on the promise of tomorrow, the Carousel of Progress has long been frozen in yesterday. After decades of looking back at the future, the show is finally getting one of its own. And when it returns in 2027, guests may once again feel that “great big beautiful tomorrow” is just a dream away!