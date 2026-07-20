Florida League of Cities to Present Years of Service Award to Bartow Commissioner Leo Longworth

BARTOW, Fla. — Bartow City Commissioner Leo Longworth will receive statewide recognition Monday evening as the Florida League of Cities presents him with the John Land Years of Service Award during the Bartow City Commission meeting.

The presentation will be made by Eryn Alcorn, Member Services Administrator for the Florida League of Cities, and is included on Monday night’s commission agenda.

Named in honor of longtime Apopka Mayor John Land, one of the longest-serving elected officials in American history, the John Land Years of Service Award recognizes municipal elected officials who have dedicated decades to serving their communities. The Florida League of Cities presents the award in five-year service milestones beginning at 20 years.

While the Bartow meeting agenda does not specify Longworth’s exact service milestone, he was previously recognized by the Florida League of Cities in 2021 for 25 years of municipal service. Based on the League’s award schedule, Monday’s presentation is expected to recognize approximately 30 years of service on the Bartow City Commission.

Over the past three decades, Longworth has helped guide the city through continued growth and development while serving on the commission and participating in decisions involving public safety, infrastructure, economic development and other issues affecting Bartow residents.

The presentation is scheduled during the opening portion of Monday’s regular City Commission meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at Bartow City Hall.