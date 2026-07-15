Could Former Polk Deputy County Manager Be Haines City’s Next City Manager?

By Carl Fish

HAINES CITY — Haines City commissioners are scheduled to discuss the results of their city manager candidate rankings this week as the search for the city’s next permanent chief executive nears its conclusion.

According to agenda documents released ahead of Thursday’s City Commission meeting, commissioners will review the tabulated rankings submitted by each commissioner as they determine the next phase of the city’s city manager recruitment process.

The tabulation shows two candidates separated themselves from the rest of the field.

Joe Halman Jr., Haines City’s Public Safety Director, and Interim City Manager Loyd Stewart were the only two applicants to appear on all five commissioners’ selection lists. Former city manager applicant David Baber also received support from multiple commissioners but appeared on fewer ballots.

Joe Halman Jr L Loyd Stewart R Both Top Preferred Candidates For HC City Manager Position

Halman joined Haines City earlier this year after serving as Polk County’s Deputy County Manager, where he oversaw public safety operations. Before that, he spent more than four decades with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, retiring as Chief of the Department of Law Enforcement.

Stewart has served as Haines City’s Deputy City Manager since 2022 and was appointed Interim City Manager following the retirement of James Elensky earlier this year. Before entering city administration, Stewart served as the city’s Deputy Police Chief and Interim Police Chief.

The agenda memorandum states the purpose of Thursday’s discussion is to review the commissioners’ rankings and receive direction regarding the next phase of the selection process. While the rankings provide insight into where commissioners stood after reviewing applicants, no final decision has been made, and commissioners could ultimately select any qualified candidate.

Tabulation of Commissioner Selections Information Provided In The Haines City Commission Meeting Agenda

The City Commission is expected to discuss the rankings during Thursday’s meeting before taking any action on filling the city’s top administrative position.