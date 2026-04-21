Polk County Fire Rescue Honors Retired Deputy with First Ever Community Hero Award

Bartow, Fla. (April 20, 2026) — Retired Polk County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Mark Trexler received Polk County Fire Rescue’s (PCFR) first-ever Community Hero Award for his quick actions in getting help for an ambulance crew injured in a crash. Firefighter/Paramedic John Parris and Firefighter/EMT Eryn Orduna were transporting a patient when they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 8, 2025.

Parris and Orduna were injured in the crash and Parris was taken to a local hospital. The patient and the other vehicle’s driver were also taken to the hospital.

Trexler, who drove up on the scene, grabbed the ambulance’s radio and described the scene to dispatchers who immediately got help on the way. Polk County Fire Chief Shawn Smith said Trexler’s quick, calm and professional actions were vital in getting everyone involved in the crash the care they needed quickly.

“Retired Master Deputy Trexler exemplifies the best of Polk County especially in a situation as difficult as the accident he came across on Dec. 8. His training and years of experience with PCSO was a key factor in providing the best possible response in getting the injured parties help,” Chief Smith said. “I am forever grateful for his quick response and proud to award him the first ever PCFR Community Hero Award.”

Smith said the Community Hero Award was established to honor community members who go above and beyond in an emergency situation. Individuals are eligible for the award for demonstrating exceptional courage, initiative and selfless action that significantly impacts the safety, well-being or lives of others within Polk County.

*info provided by PCFR