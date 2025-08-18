Auburndale Community Church Enhances Safety with New AED Installation from Culpepper Cardiac Foundation

By Kip Kirchberg

Press Release 8/14/2025

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – In a heartfelt effort to bolster community safety, the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation (CCF) recently installed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at Auburndale Community Church, marking another step in their mission to protect lives across Central Florida. As the official media sponsor of CCF, DailyRidge.com is proud to highlight this initiative, which underscores the foundation’s commitment to equipping local organizations with life-saving tools.

Auburndale Community Church

The installation took place during an evening event where CCF founder Melanie Brown Culpepper and her team, including Brandon, delivered a powerful presentation on cardiac health and emergency response. The event not only introduced the new AED but also shared inspiring stories of resilience and community impact.

Melanie with Culpepper cardiac

Clay Bennett, Senior Pastor of Auburndale Community Church, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership. “Pastoring at ACC is a great honor. Our goal is to help people ‘Finish Well’ in Christ, and I’m proud to say that we have an excellent team of servants working towards that goal,” Bennett said, reflecting on the church being selected for the installation.

Bennett, who has deep roots in the Auburndale community, elaborated on his personal connection to the church. “ACC is my home church. We were founded by both my paternal and maternal grandparents. Being born and raised in Auburndale has given me the opportunity to know our church family and the greater community on a personal level, which has been a tremendous blessing,” he explained. In addition to his pastoral duties, Bennett is an active member of the Auburndale Rotary Club and serves on the Chaplaincy team at the Auburndale Police Department. When not immersed in ministry, he enjoys reading comic books, spending time with friends and family, or playing music.

The pastor praised CCF’s vital work, calling it “a God send.” “CCF’s mission to keep our communities healthy and safe is a God send. This ministry will continue to have a lasting impact on families all around central Florida,” Bennett noted.

He was particularly moved by Culpepper’s personal story and presentation. “Melanie’s testimony is an inspiration to us all. It was a blessing to see how she was used by God to turn a tragedy into a triumph that is actively making our community a safer place. What a wonderful legacy!” Bennett added, highlighting the emotional resonance of the event.

The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation, led by Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, continues to expand its reach by placing AEDs in key community locations and raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest. Their efforts emphasize that “Saving Lives Matters,” a sentiment echoed throughout the installation ceremony.

Auburndale Community Church invites the public to join their services and experience the welcoming atmosphere firsthand:

Sunday Morning Worship: 10:30 AM

Celebrate Recovery: 6:00 PM Sunday Evening

Wednesday Bible Study / Youth: 6:30 PM

For more information on the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation or to support their life-saving initiatives, visit their social media page. DailyRidge.com remains committed to covering stories that strengthen our local communities, one heartbeat at a time.