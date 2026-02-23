Discover Your Family Story Through Historic Newspapers at the Polk County History Center

Newspapers can be one of the most valuable resources when researching your ancestors, often uncovering personal stories, unexpected details and long-forgotten clues that bring family history to life.

The Polk County History Center is welcoming professional genealogist Mark Mullinax for a special presentation focused on how historic newspapers can help break through long-standing research “brick walls.” Mullinax will share strategies for locating and interpreting newspaper records to uncover new insights into your family’s past.

The virtual presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Guests may participate via Zoom or attend in person at the History Center, located at 100 E. Main St. in Bartow.

Attendees will learn how newspapers can reveal everything from birth and marriage announcements to community involvement, legal notices and personal achievements — details that often cannot be found in traditional records.

To register for the Zoom session, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/wKuzKaM8RCeJViNxm1N3Sw#/registration

For additional information, contact Shannon Graham at (863) 534-4604 or [email protected].

Whether you’re just beginning your family history journey or looking to overcome a research challenge, this informative session offers valuable tools to help uncover your heritage.