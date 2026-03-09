Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Places 86th AED at Eterna Chiropractic Wellness Center

The Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) placed its 86th automated external defibrillator (AED) on March 3, 2026, continuing its mission to increase heart-safety awareness and access to life-saving equipment throughout the community.

The newest AED was installed at Eterna Chiropractic Wellness Center in Bartow, owned by Dr. Bryce Duncan. The device was sponsored and donated by Eric Shimkus, a firefighter/paramedic and Duncan’s uncle.

Dr. Duncan, who opened Eterna Chiropractic Wellness Center in July 2025, said his goal has always been to provide personalized care focused on long-term health.

He explained that his practice focuses on helping patients improve mobility, reduce pain, and support overall wellness through individualized treatment plans.

“I have always believed the human body was designed to heal, adapt, and perform at the highest level when given the right environment and care. I created ETERNA Chiropractic with a goal and mission to provide personalized, high-quality chiropractic services that restore movement, calm the nervous system, and support long-term wellness, not just temporary relief,” Duncan said.

Duncan said the practice serves individuals and families looking for more comprehensive care.

“Located in the heart of Bartow, here at Eterna Chiropractic I have been able to serve a community of individuals and families who want more than a quick fix. We treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal pain, inflammation, post-injury recovery, and spinal conditions. Our approach of care combines chiropractic adjustments, corrective exercises, and supportive therapies tailored to each patient’s needs. Every care plan is designed with intention,” he said.

Duncan also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the AED placement and for his uncle’s sponsorship.

“It was truly an honor to be the location selected. I’m incredibly grateful to my Uncle, Eric Shimkus for sponsoring the AED for my business. Opportunities like this allow us to impact the Bartow community and save lives when needed,” he said.

He also shared appreciation for the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation and its ongoing work.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work the CCF Foundation continues to do in our community. Their dedication to bringing awareness and creating a meaningful impact truly makes a difference. I’m honored to support and be associated with an organization that genuinely cares about educating and saving lives of those in our community,” Duncan said.

Shimkus, who has served as a Firefighter III/Paramedic for 24 years — including 20 years as a paramedic — said his support for the foundation comes from both professional experience and personal connection.

“I’ve known Melanie for just over 15 years and have been with her since the beginning of all this. I feel like Dr. Duncan is doing something good for local citizens. He wanted to go to a big city but chose to stay local,” Shimkus said.

Shimkus said the foundation’s mission to educate the public about heart health is something he strongly believes in.

“I truly believe we are helping people. Not only in the event of cardiac arrest but in the awareness of heart related deaths and it affects the family. Melanie is truly here to make a difference and to educate about heart awareness,” he said.

Shimkus said the AED placement also held personal significance for him, as he wanted to support both his nephew’s local business and the ongoing efforts of the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation to raise awareness about heart disease and cardiac arrest. Drawing from his 20 years of experience as a paramedic, he emphasized the importance of educating the public about heart health and ensuring life-saving equipment like AEDs is accessible in the community. Shimkus added that public education around heart conditions and cardiac arrest remains critically important.

Shimkus added that Duncan’s decision to remain in Polk County and serve the local community made the location especially meaningful.

“This location was imported to me, not only because I’m related to him, (my nephew), but because he chose to stay local and give his services and expertise as a doctor, chiropractor, and being a good person to Polk County,” Shimkus said.

He also believes Duncan’s practice offers a more personalized approach to care.

“He has realized that although there are a lot of chiropractic businesses in Polk County, he brings a more personal and in depth approach to Dr Duncan’s understand that he can be a pivotal part of someone’s life. In a smaller business he is able to spend more time one on one and not look at them as just a number. I truly believe that Dr Bryce Duncan is here to help individuals,” Shimkus said.

Eterna Chiropractic Wellness Center offers a variety of services including chiropractic manipulation, targeted cryotherapy, active rehabilitation, STIM/ultrasound therapy, dry hydro therapy, intersegmental traction, IASTM, custom foot orthotics, and vibe plate therapy. Non-surgical spinal decompression is expected to be offered soon.

The Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation continues working throughout the region to install AEDs, raise awareness about heart health, and help communities be prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies.

For more information about the Culpepper Cardiac Foundation and its AED initiative, visit CulpepperAED.com.