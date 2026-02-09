FLHSMV Announces Driver License Exams to Be Administered in English Only

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced that, as of Friday, February 6th, all driver license knowledge and skills examinations would start being administered exclusively in English. This change applies to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally.

Previously, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish. Under the updated policy, all driver license knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English.

To implement this change, FLHSMV has updated its driver license testing system statewide. Language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use.

FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior.