Lakeland Man Arrested and charged with 46 Counts Possession of Child Pornography

On April 2, 2026, PCSO Cyber Crimes detectives arrested 50-year-old Christopher Burnside of Lakeland and charged him with 46 counts promoting sexual performance of a child after receipt of NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Endangered Children) tips and the subsequent investigation.

The tips indicated that several files containing child sexual abuse material were uploaded to KIK via a specific Samsung phone and shared with other users from an address on Champion Drive in Lakeland. The files contained videos of female children between the ages of four and twelve years old being sexually battered by adult males and females. Detectives confirmed that 46 files were shared via private chat on the KIK app with other users.

The email address associated with the KIK account at that residence is [email protected].

Detectives responded to the home and interviewed Burnside, who confirmed the email address was his and that he owns a Samsung phone. Detectives served a search warrant and seized all electronic devices from the home.

Upon his arrest, Burnside was charged with 46 felonies, but after a forensic analysis of all the devices seized, more charges are possible.

“This suspect uploaded and shared horrible videos of children being sexually abused. There is no place for someone like that except behind bars” —Grady Judd, Sheriff

Burnside was booked into the Polk County Jail and is behind held on no bond.