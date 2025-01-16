Couple Arrested On Multiple Charges Including Drug Possession, Child Neglect & Grand Theft After Bizarre Traffic Stop

Yesterday, while conducting traffic enforcement in Polk County, Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) observed a grey Chrysler Pacifica westbound on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard. The Pacifica had New York license plates and had been reported stolen.

After performing a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Stephanie Niccole Hanley, 33 years of age, of Davenport, was found to have no valid driver’s license. Hanley advised Troopers that she had taken possession of the vehicle on December 26, 2024, and was using it to take her son to school.

An inventory of the vehicle was conducted, and a black backpack within was found to have several controlled prescription medications in a plastic bag, in addition to methamphetamine.

Stephanie Niccole Hanley was charged with the following:

Burglary to an unoccupied conveyance-unarmed

Grand Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription-Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver or distribute

Possession of a controlled substance-Misdemeanor

Possession of drug equipment

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

As Troopers placed Hanley under arrest, a grey Hyundai pulled up. The driver, identified as Giovanne Junior Rivera Torres, 36, of Orlando, advised he was Hanley’s husband. After checking the Florida tag attached to the Hyundai, it was found that it was not assigned to the vehicle. Rivera Torres then asked the Troopers “how long this would take,” as he had left Hanley’s four-year-old daughter unattended at the residence.

Troopers responded to Hanley’s residence and found that her four-year-old daughter had been left alone and unattended at the residence for over an hour. Giovanne Junior Rivera Torres was then placed under arrest for child neglect without great bodily harm.

Both Stephanie Niccole Hanley and Giovanne Junior Rivera Torres were transported to Polk County Jail without incident.