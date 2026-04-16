The 12th Annual Judd Jog April 25

The Judd Jog is an annual 5k presented by Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. with all proceeds benefiting the United Way and held at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office main office in Winter Haven. There will be additional activities available for your family and friends during the event, including: Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations vehicles on display, K-9 meet and greet, and more!

The Judd Jog is a shining example of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of our community coming together to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Come run with us as we raise money to benefit the United Way.

Registration prices:

– $35 – until March 7

– $40 – March 8- April 23

– $45 – April 24-25

Shirts and sizes are guaranteed if pre-registered before March 26, 2026. (After that, shirts are available while supplies last.)

Finishers will receive a medal when they cross the line!

AWARDS

– Overall – Male and Female

– Overall Masters (40+) – Male and Female

– Age Group Awards 3 deep – Male And Female (0-9, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29 up to 70+)

– Living Legend Award – Male and Female for the oldest finishers!

EARLY PACKET PICKUP: FRIDAY: APRIL 24

– 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm – at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

DAY OF RACE SATURDAY: APRIL 25

– 7:00 am – 7:45 am – Packet Pickup

– 8:00 am – Start of the 5k Event

– 9:15 am – Approx Time of the Awards

Do you want to be part of the event but do not want to traverse the 5k? Volunteer! Our event could not happen without great community support! If you need community service hours or just want to come out and cheer participants, just click the Volunteer tab and join us! Thank you for volunteering!

Hope to see you there!

Race Website

Additional race information can be found at https://juddjog.org/.

Place

1891 Jim Keene Blvd

Winter Haven, FL US 33880