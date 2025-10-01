Brooks Law Group Launches Billboard Design Contest

$1,000 cash prize and real-world exposure for winning creative

Tampa and Winter Haven, FL — October 1, 2025 — Brooks Law Group announced today the launch of its Billboard Design Contest, inviting graphic designers and creative enthusiasts to submit bold, high-impact concepts for a chance to win $1,000 and see their work featured on a real highway billboard.

“Great outdoor creative earns attention in seconds,” said Stephen K. Brooks, attorney and founding partner of Brooks Law Group. “This contest celebrates designers who can distill a powerful message into a single, memorable billboard—and we’re excited to showcase the winning concept in the real world.”

Key details

Prize & exposure: $1,000 to the winner, plus publication of the design on an actual billboard.

$1,000 to the winner, plus publication of the design on an actual billboard. Who can enter: Open to graphic designers and creative enthusiasts.

Open to graphic designers and creative enthusiasts. Creative approach: Minimalist, high-contrast billboard design optimized for quick roadside readability and explicitly targeted to truck crash victims (clear message, empathetic tone, and visuals that speak to commercial trucking collisions).

A panel from Brooks Law Group will review entries and select the winner based on clarity, impact, and adherence to the specifications above.

How to enter

Visit the contest page, review the full brief and terms, and submit your design files:

brookslawgroup.com/about-us/community/fall-billboard-contest/

About Brooks Law Group

Brooks Law Group is a Florida-based personal injury firm with a specialty focus on trucking and commercial vehicle accidents, including semi-trucks, box trucks, delivery vans, construction vehicles, and other commercial fleets. The firm is committed to advocacy, education, and community engagement, and brings deep experience investigating complex commercial vehicle crashes, coordinating with industry experts, and pursuing full accountability for victims. Through public initiatives like the Billboard Design Contest, Brooks Law Group supports creative talent while elevating safety awareness on Florida roads.