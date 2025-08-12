Sheriff Judd: Arrests Made in Lake Winterset Riot Caught on Video

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight suspects involved in a violent disturbance of the peace at Lake Winterset that occurred on August 2, 2025.



PCSO received a call on August 2nd at 3p.m reporting an in-progress fight near the shoreline of Lake Winterset. Upon arrival by deputies, everyone had already dispersed and fled the area by boat. On August 10th the investigation advanced significantly after a cellphone video of the incident surfaced on social media.



The video shows a group of people actively engaged in a physical altercation, during which multiple punches and kicks were thrown. Two individuals appear to be temporarily rendered unconscious during the altercation; one falls headfirst into the lake while unconscious, and the other is assisted by a bystander who administers CPR. Several small children are observed in close proximity to the fight.



A witness reported being on a nearby boat with his family, including his five-year-old grandson, when the riot occurred and stated the incident negatively impacted his day and caused distress to his family.



The following are excerpts from the affidavits, and they are self-explanatory:



The fight, which resulted in two unconscious participants, was violent in nature and occurred in a public setting where it was witnessed by numerous individuals on the lake. It was apparent that all participants acted with a common intent to assist one another in violent and disorderly conduct, creating an imminent danger of injury to others, and thereby engaging in a riot.



These actions corrupted public morals, outraged the sense of public decency, and disturbed the peace and quiet of persons who witnessed the incident, thereby constituting a breach of the peace/disorderly conduct.



The incident took place on private property located beyond the waterline of Lake Winterset, separated by a seawall, and is properly posted with “No Trespassing” signage as defined in F.S. 810.011(5)(a), bearing Polk County Sheriff’s Office markings. All involved subjects actively disregarded the signage and entered the property without authorization.



As a result of the investigation, eight suspects have been arrested and charged as follows:

Mason Land, 23 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)

Payton Ely, 19 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)

Timothy “Owen” Gooding, 21 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M1)

Gavin Gooding, 17 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)

Richard Carden, 40 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)

Garrett Ore, 22 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)

Garrett Hiltabidel, 21 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)

Nate Land, 21 – Rioting (F3), affray (M1), trespassing (M1), disorderly conduct (M2)



“We will not tolerate violent and disorderly behavior that disrupts the peaceful enjoyment of our community. Thanks to the video evidence and witness cooperation, we’ve identified those responsible and have arrested them. And here’s another message – as you are enjoying the beautiful lakes in Winter Haven and throughout our county, stay off of people’s private property.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

