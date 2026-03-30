Legacy of Love Carries On: Haines City Women Honor Founder Sharon Gardner by Continuing Her Mission

Sharon Gardner

HAINES CITY – Sharon Gardner was known for the kindness she extended to everyone, from her students to strangers on the street. So, it was only natural that in 1962, she brought together a small group of women with a shared desire to serve their community.

That group became the ESA Sorority, originally formed with about 11 members. Despite its collegiate-sounding name, Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) is an international service organization founded in 1929, dedicated to community service, leadership, and friendship, with approximately 10,000 members nationwide.

Over the years, the local chapter evolved. New members joined, and eventually the group adopted a new name, Legacy of Love. Though Gardner passed away last June, the spirit she instilled continues to guide the organization.

Kathy Prince, a close friend of Gardner, believed she was organizing what would be the group’s final meeting in February. But once the women gathered, it became clear that ending the group was not what Gardner would have wanted.

“This is the sweetest, most loving group I’ve ever had the honor of being a part of,” Prince said. “These ladies have experienced everything imaginable, the real sides of life.”

Today, Legacy of Love has grown to about 25 members, including all of the original members except Gardner. The group remains deeply committed to supporting one another and their community, whether by organizing prayer chains or coordinating meals for those in need.

Gardner was the heart of it all, the foundation and driving force behind the group’s enduring success.

“The day after the Legacy of Love annual meeting, Sharon would start planning for the next year,” Prince recalled.

Each year, Gardner chose a theme and carried it through every detail of the annual gathering. Last year’s theme was lighthouses. This year, fittingly, the theme honored Sharon Gardner herself.

“She shopped all year long for decorations and gifts for the meeting,” Prince said.

The group’s impact extends back decades. In the 1960s, members organized and hosted the first Miss Haines City Pageant, continuing the tradition for many years. Over time, they have dedicated countless hours and resources to various local causes and organizations.

Now, with renewed purpose, the women of Legacy of Love look ahead to many more years of service, carrying forward the tradition of compassion and community that Sharon Gardner so thoughtfully began.