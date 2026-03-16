WORLD AUTISM MONTH April 2026 – Upcoming Dance Designed to Bring Awareness to Autism

HAINES CITY – Carolyn Jasper feels called to recognize and uplift those who are often overlooked. Three years ago, she hosted the first Golden Gala, an event created to celebrate and support area senior citizens. Now she is preparing for her next effort — the first Autism Acceptance Dance, designed especially for individuals ages 10 and older living with the condition.

“So many of our autistic children and adults never get a chance to be entertained,” Jasper said. “They don’t do much more than stay at home. I thought listening to music and being together would brighten their spirits.”

Autism is a cause close to Jasper’s heart. She has both a nephew and a grandson with the condition, and the idea for the dance has been on her mind for some time.

“This is all new to me, but God has been on me about it for a while,” she said. “I kept saying I was going to do it.”

With April recognized as Autism Awareness Month, Jasper said the timing felt right to bring the event to life.

Although she has been organizing the dance largely on her own, Jasper said she is hoping community members will step forward to volunteer during the event or help sponsor it.

“We aren’t asking for much. Even $20 will help,” she said. “I’ve been praying for people to come and for people to help out.”

She said she hopes to provide a live band for the dance, but a DJ will provide music regardless.

Jasper is also the founder of Rise Up Feed and Seed Food Pantry, a local nonprofit that provides food to hundreds of residents in need each month.

The Autism Acceptance Dance will be held April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Oakland Auditorium. The semi-formal event is free to attend, and parents must accompany participants.

For more information, call 863.557.2514.